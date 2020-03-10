Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 45,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.03.

NYSE:T traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,773,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,815,800. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $248.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

