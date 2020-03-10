Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,826. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

