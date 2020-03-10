Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $271,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.74. The stock had a trading volume of 208,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,728. The firm has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.63 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $325.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

