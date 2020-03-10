Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.95.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total transaction of $29,815,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $7.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $267.24. 190,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,454. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $236.03 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $288.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

