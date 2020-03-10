Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $405,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $161,357,000. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in American Express by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,228,096 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $152,886,000 after acquiring an additional 702,516 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 1,150.9% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 230,015 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,565,000. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,266,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $157,682,000 after buying an additional 204,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.64.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,103.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $4.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.58. The company had a trading volume of 757,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. American Express has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

