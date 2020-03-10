Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Change Path LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Boeing by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

Boeing stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.53. The stock had a trading volume of 808,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,922,703. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.34. The company has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of -188.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $224.37 and a fifty-two week high of $402.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

