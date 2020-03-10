Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.2% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $4.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $306.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,886,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $227.06 and a 12-month high of $325.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $310.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.82.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.