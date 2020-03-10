Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,548,000 after purchasing an additional 280,935 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,466,000 after acquiring an additional 534,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,164,000 after acquiring an additional 364,820 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,810,000 after acquiring an additional 236,677 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,525,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,719,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

EFAV stock traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $67.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353,879 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.95. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.