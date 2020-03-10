Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $23.93 on Tuesday, reaching $329.72. The company had a trading volume of 627,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,085. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $359.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.35. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $252.03 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cleveland Research upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total value of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock valued at $20,267,469 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

