Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 165 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $19.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $530.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,596. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $619.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.14.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

