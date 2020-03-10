Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 51.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on IIPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.21 per share, with a total value of $27,457.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 324,264 shares in the company, valued at $24,063,631.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.07 per share, with a total value of $118,738.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 323,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,666,934.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.08. 12,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,675. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 59.07, a quick ratio of 59.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $66.61 and a 52 week high of $139.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.64.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.56% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.