Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 31 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 422,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Alphabet by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 439.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,742,000 after buying an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $45.30 on Tuesday, hitting $1,261.09. 208,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,290. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,443.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,323.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

