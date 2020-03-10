Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,035,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $354,000.

IWM traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.22. 8,906,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,055,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $130.26 and a 12 month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

