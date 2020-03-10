Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,912 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 130.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 255,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 394,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,278,000 after purchasing an additional 87,267 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,539 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,553. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.66 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

