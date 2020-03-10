Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 401 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 123.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price objective (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 target price (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $47.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1,262.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,235. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $859.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,444.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,323.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

