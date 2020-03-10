Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Buys 676 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,035,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,752,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,151,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,312,249,000 after buying an additional 302,870 shares during the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 775.0% in the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 262,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,554,000 after buying an additional 232,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,273,000.

EWJ traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,120,785. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.81.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

