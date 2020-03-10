Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.13. 3,929,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,569,672. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.42.

