Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after buying an additional 1,127,759 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after buying an additional 1,072,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,036 shares of company stock valued at $17,397,294 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Shares of FB traded up $8.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $177.85. 2,870,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,350,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

