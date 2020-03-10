Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,906,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,055,207. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $130.26 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.