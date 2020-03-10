Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $15.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 5.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.84. 9,347,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

