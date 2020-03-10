Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 28,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,343 shares of company stock worth $4,346,447 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GILD traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,289,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,686,930. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

