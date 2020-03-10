Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $80.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,880.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,547. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,993.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.14. The firm has a market cap of $919.62 billion, a PE ratio of 82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up previously from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

