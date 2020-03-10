Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 2,125 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $687,000.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,532. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.54 and a 12-month high of $211.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

