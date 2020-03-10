Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 267 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 100,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

IVE traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.52. 53,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,767. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $132.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

