Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,796,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,438,000 after purchasing an additional 84,902 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,012,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,697,000 after purchasing an additional 927,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.3% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 936,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.62. 100,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. Air Lease Corp has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw acquired 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $98,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

