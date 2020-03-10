Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Decreased by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. 35,165,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,077,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

