Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,165,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,077,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.