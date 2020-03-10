VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) were down 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.67, approximately 4,455,271 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 4,383,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VICI shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 116.25 and a quick ratio of 116.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $108,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,225.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 64,070 shares of company stock worth $1,582,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $40,116,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,943,000 after buying an additional 626,874 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.