Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Trading Down 10.4%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s stock price traded down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.91, 5,374,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,280,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 73.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit