Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Trading Down 10.4%

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s stock price traded down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.91, 5,374,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,280,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. FMR LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,416 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 73.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,651 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

