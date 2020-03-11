10,029 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 422,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 38,341 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,369,000 after purchasing an additional 118,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,563. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.