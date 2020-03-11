12,225 Shares in Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Bought by Symphony Asset Management LLC

Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,496,000 after buying an additional 86,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,530,000 after buying an additional 23,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth $1,757,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 82,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,665. Ameresco Inc has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $26.19. The company has a market cap of $970.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,146,421.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $233,755.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 957,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,133,756 in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.