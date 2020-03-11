1,690 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded down $11.37 on Wednesday, reaching $214.33. 3,515,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.37. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.57 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $249.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.35.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

