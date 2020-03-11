18,459 Shares in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,459 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Apache by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apache by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Apache by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Apache by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from to in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

APA stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.72. The stock had a trading volume of 776,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,792. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.