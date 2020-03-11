19,256 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,256 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $299,880,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,631,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,007,000 after purchasing an additional 674,863 shares during the period. TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $62,767,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,522,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHKP. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.35.

CHKP traded down $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $90.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,974. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.