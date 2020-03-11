22,504 Shares in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,494,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,710,000 after buying an additional 564,915 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 658,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 86,275 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,190,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,545,000 after buying an additional 31,463 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. 3,718,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,242,151. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. MGIC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

In related news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $79,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

