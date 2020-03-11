3,219 Shares in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 825.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.35.

DG stock traded down $5.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.61. The stock had a trading volume of 175,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,284. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $167.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

