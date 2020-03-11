415,263 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 415,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,395,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.19% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 82.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

Shares of US Foods stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,622. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.71. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

