7,195 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,059,000. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 33,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.31. The company had a trading volume of 16,392,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,203,201. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.73. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $32.22 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

