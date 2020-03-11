7,356 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after buying an additional 1,811,137 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,744,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $622,218,000 after buying an additional 972,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Oracle by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $253,542,000 after buying an additional 803,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $45.89. 6,928,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,521,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $151.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

