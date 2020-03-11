9,650 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Acquired by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NCR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NCR by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,679.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.54. 66,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,555. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.91.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

