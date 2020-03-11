Analysts Set Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) PT at $32.33

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $85,726,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 708.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,290,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,235 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 669.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,946 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 10,924.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 954,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,559,000 after purchasing an additional 945,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,258.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,004,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,096,000 after purchasing an additional 930,100 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,900. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.71%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

