Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Arrow Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.44. The stock had a trading volume of 32,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,715. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.