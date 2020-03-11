Auroracoin Market Capitalization Achieves $979,248.28 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $979,248.28 and approximately $13.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, YoBit and ISX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00037331 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00077496 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000857 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,680.80 or 0.99295088 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00071507 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000863 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Auroracoin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, Cryptopia, Bittrex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

