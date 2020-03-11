Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Sold by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management lowered its position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Avnet were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2,657.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 185,856 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 99,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1,605.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 570,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 537,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVT traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.14. 53,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,608. Avnet has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cross Research cut shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

