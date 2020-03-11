Brokerages Set Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) PT at GBX 160

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 160 ($2.10).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of LON:DC traded down GBX 7.38 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 91.62 ($1.21). The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 132.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 128.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. Dixons Carphone has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19).

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

