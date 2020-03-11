Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.49. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 21,270,508 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.42 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,344,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,868.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 800,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPE. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $515.69 million, a PE ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $196.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.45 million. On average, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,571,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919,290 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,071,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,793,000 after buying an additional 7,470,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,917,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,653,000. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,589,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

