Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Given New $5.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 85.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.56.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 1,267,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 10.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,110,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

