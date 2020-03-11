Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Bought by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 710.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 429.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.05. 154,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,433. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $55.49 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Cerner had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

In other news, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

