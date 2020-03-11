Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $47.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.31.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. US Capital Advisors upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of CQP traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.92. 33,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,402. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $24.12 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

