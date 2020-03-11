Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $18.88, but opened at $17.72. Cimarex Energy shares last traded at $17.09, with a volume of 315,769 shares.

Specifically, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $258,380. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on XEC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy by 39.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

